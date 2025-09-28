AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
The AP Poll has released its latest college football rankings following another electrifying week of college football.
Week five of the 2025 college football season has concluded as teams turn their attention to the midpoint of the season in hopes of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. With another slate in the books, the Associated Press has released its latest college football rankings.
Numerous teams inside the top 15 suffered losses this week, which have caused some large movements within the poll. Fortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, the Vols were not one of those teams, as they earned an impressive overtime victory against Mississippi State.
The Volunteers will be idle next week as they begin their first bye week of the 2025 season. The team will return to action on Saturday, October 11th, when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Neyland Stadium.
AP College Football Rankings (Week 6)
Editor's note**: This article will be updated as the rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2:00 p.m.
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Texas
- Alabama
- Texas Texas
- Georgia
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Arizona State
