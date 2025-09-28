Volunteer Country

AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State

The AP Poll has released its latest college football rankings following another electrifying week of college football.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) shushes the Mississippi State student section during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) shushes the Mississippi State student section during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Week five of the 2025 college football season has concluded as teams turn their attention to the midpoint of the season in hopes of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. With another slate in the books, the Associated Press has released its latest college football rankings.

Numerous teams inside the top 15 suffered losses this week, which have caused some large movements within the poll. Fortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, the Vols were not one of those teams, as they earned an impressive overtime victory against Mississippi State.

The Volunteers will be idle next week as they begin their first bye week of the 2025 season. The team will return to action on Saturday, October 11th, when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Neyland Stadium.

AP College Football Rankings (Week 6)

Editor's note**: This article will be updated as the rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2:00 p.m.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Miami
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Penn State
  8. Indiana
  9. Texas
  10. Alabama
  12. Georgia
  13. LSU
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Florida State
  19. Missouri
  20. Michigan
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Illinois
  23. BYU
  24. Virginia
  25. Arizona State

Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

