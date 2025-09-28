Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
Josh Josephs and Tyre West have been very vital to the defensive front 7, and impactful to the overall success of the entire defense.
Today, as the Vols took on Mississippi State, the opportunity arose again for the guys to impact the game. West made his way into the backfield and blasted the quarterback. Joshua Josephs had the easy part as he picked up the football and joined his party of six in the endzone.
Josephs Details Scoop and Score
"I saw my brother. I seen Tyre like just back there cuz, one of us was going to get to the quarterback, but I saw him hit the quarterback and I don't, I would say it slowed down, but at the same time, just instincts kicked in. Like naturally, I felt like the ball, I saw the ball like laying there for a while, so I just like, I picked it up and I ran. That's all there is to it," Josephs said.
Tyre West Playing Best Ball
"Um, I want to say before fall camp. So, I was going through a little something and like I overcame it and then like at that point like it just built me to like just be ready, it just gave me that extra push that I needed and right now like I'm so thankful," West explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tyre West and Josh Josephs had to say.
