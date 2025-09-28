Volunteer Country

Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State

Joshua Josephs and Tyre West met with the media following the win over Mississippi State.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Josephs and Tyre West have been very vital to the defensive front 7, and impactful to the overall success of the entire defense.

Today, as the Vols took on Mississippi State, the opportunity arose again for the guys to impact the game. West made his way into the backfield and blasted the quarterback. Joshua Josephs had the easy part as he picked up the football and joined his party of six in the endzone.

Josephs Details Scoop and Score

"I saw my brother. I seen Tyre like just back there cuz, one of us was going to get to the quarterback, but I saw him hit the quarterback and I don't, I would say it slowed down, but at the same time, just instincts kicked in. Like naturally, I felt like the ball, I saw the ball like laying there for a while, so I just like, I picked it up and I ran. That's all there is to it," Josephs said.

Tyre West Playing Best Ball

"Um, I want to say before fall camp. So, I was going through a little something and like I overcame it and then like at that point like it just built me to like just be ready, it just gave me that extra push that I needed and right now like I'm so thankful," West explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tyre West and Josh Josephs had to say.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football