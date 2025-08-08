Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Lands Second-Best Transfer Portal Class in College Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed the second-best transfer portal class in college baseball.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Transfer portal season has officially died down for college baseball, and the official transfer portal recruiting class rankings have been revealed. The Tennessee Volunteers brought in the second-best transfer class in college baseball, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers brought in nine players from the portal this offseason with all nine of those players being ranked inside of the top 250. Five of them rank inside the top 50. The best player they brought in, according to 64analytics rankings, was Henry Ford out of Virginia.

Last season at Virginia, Ford smacked 11 home runs, had nine doubles and 46 RBI. He finished the season with a .362 batting average and struck out 30 times compared to 21 walks.

The Volunteers also had a good number of players transfer out of the program, with 24 total electing to do so this offseason, but head coach Tony Vitello and his staff have certainly reloaded the roster with some very talented players.

