Tennessee Baseball Lands Transfer Commitment Amidst National Title Game
The Tennessee Volunteers might have fallen short in their aspirations of reaching Omaha and winning a second-straight national title, but they are hard at work adding to next year’s roster.
The Tennessee Volunteers fell short in their efforts during the 2025 college baseball season. They dropped 6 straight SEC series on the way to missing a super regional for the first time in three seasons for the Vols.
Now, as the Volunteers and head coach Tony Vitello look to the offseason, they’ve already been extremely active in the transfer portal. The latest addition is RHP and OF, DJ Newmann from Bowling Green.
Newman hit .419 in 25 games in 2025 as a hitter, and 16.0 strikeouts in just 14.1 innings pitched on the year.
Newmann’s 2025 season was cut short due to injury, thus the 25 games. He added an additional 4 home runs to the stat line at the plate.
