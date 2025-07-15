Tennessee Baseball Reloads as Two Elite High School Prospects Choose Vols Over MLB
Following a historic MLB Draft for the Tennessee Volunteers, head coach Tony Vitello’s program continues to add firepower, this time through the high school ranks. Two elite prospects, catcher Trent Grindlinger and outfielder Nathan Eisfelder, are officially heading to Rocky Top after bypassing professional opportunities.
Grindlinger, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound catcher, announced during the second day of the MLB Draft that he will suit up for the Vols. Despite being ranked the No. 110 overall draft prospect by MLB.com, he was not selected in the first 10 rounds. That opened the door for Tennessee, which he committed to back in May.
Grindlinger enters college as the No. 2 high school catcher and the No. 30 overall prospect in the nation, according to prep rankings. The California native brings a pro-ready frame, high IQ behind the plate, and advanced receiving skills that make him one of the most promising incoming freshmen in college baseball.
His decision to play college ball underscores a growing trend: top prep stars recognizing the value of player development, NIL opportunities, and postseason exposure at powerhouse programs like Tennessee.
Joining Grindlinger in Knoxville is Nathan Eisfelder, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outfielder from Jonesborough, Tennessee. A two-way standout at IMG Academy, Eisfelder is ranked as the No. 100 overall player nationally and No. 3 overall outfielder in the country by Perfect Game. He holds a 9.5 PG grade, further affirming his elite status among the 2025 class.
Eisfelder also holds the No. 1 outfielder ranking in Tennessee, giving the Vols an in-state gem with SEC-ready size and skills. Known for his power bat, strong throwing arm, and ability to also play third base or pitch, Eisfelder is the type of versatile athlete Vitello has built this program around.
Tennessee’s ability to land both Grindlinger and Eisfelder, especially in the immediate aftermath of a record-setting MLB Draft class, is a testament to the culture and recruiting momentum built in Knoxville. While the 2025 draft saw eight Vols selected in the first three rounds, the future looks just as bright.
Grindlinger and Eisfelder will be counted on early, with both expected to contribute as freshmen. Their decisions to join Tennessee add yet another layer of depth, talent, and competitive fire to a team that’s already a perennial College World Series threat.
