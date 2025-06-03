Volunteer Country

Tennessee Defeats Wake Forest, Will Face Arkansas in Super Regional

The Tennessee Volunteers have advanced to the Super Regional.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Manny Marin (4) celebrates after hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Manny Marin (4) celebrates after hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a win-or-go-home matchup, the Tennessee Volunteers defeated Wake Forest by a final score of 11-5. Tennessee will now take on Arkansas in the Super Regional.

The Volunteers fell behind early in the matchup against Wake Forest but the bats came alive in the fourth inning. Marin sent out a three-run home run and Fischer launched a two-run shot as well take the lead. The Volunteers never surendered the lead after that.

Tennessee and Arkansas played one another at the close of the regular season and they lost the series. The Super Regional will be played at Arkansas. The Volunteers have a record of 9-6 on the road. They managed to win the first game of the series but then lost the next two games and were outscored 16-10 in those games.

Game times and a schedule for the upcoming series against Arkansas has not been announced yet. The Volunteers keep their hopes alive of winning a second-straight national title.

