Tennessee Vols Bats Come Alive vs LSU Bullpen in Game Two
The Tennessee bats exploded late in the Saturday night matchup on the road against LSU, winning (9-3).
Tennessee starting pitcher Marcus Phillips was electric Saturday night. throwing (7.0) scoreless, touching 100 MPH multiple times in a hostile environment inside of Alex Box Stadium. Phillips allowed just one hit in his seven innings of work against the Nation's No. 7-ranked LSU Tigers.
The second hit of the game was a 7th inning home run from Milam. The third hit of the game was a home run off the bat of Braswell on the next pitch of the contest. Phillips then battled back, striking out Hernandez, then getting Stanfield to pop out to the catcher.
The Vols Bullpen was then called on to defend yet another tight lead Saturday night with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Dylan Loy immediately forced a groundout to end the 7th inning.
LSU RHP Anthony Eyanson fought his way through 5.2 innings, allowing just two runs while throwing 111 pitches before the Tigers called on their bullpen.
The Vols managed to get two runs across in the fourth when Peebles drove in Chapman, and an errant throw to second base on a bunt brought home another run to make it 2-0.
Once the Tigers turned to the bullpen, the Vols' bats came alive. The Tigers made 7 pitching changes on Saturday night. And shuffled through pitcher after pitcher that struggled to find the zone just long enough until they started to find the Volunteers’ barrels.
In the top of the 7th inning when Fischer drew a walk, followed by a single from Hunter Ensley line drive into centerfield. A bunt single from Reese Chapman loaded the bases, and after a Dalton Bargo strikeout, Cannon Peebles lined a ball deep into left field to bring home Fischer to extend the lead to 3-0.
The bases were then loaded again with one out in the 8th, and Hunter Ensley was HBP, the fourth Vol HBP that brought home the fourth Vols’ run of the contest. Dalton Bargo then hits a laser into right field to bring home two more runs in the 8th to extend the lead, 6-2.
Three pitches later, Cannon Peebles hits a three-run homer into left field, his fifth RBI of the game to make it 9 to 3.
Dylan Loy then closed out the remainder of the game in scoreless fashion for the Vols. (9-3)
How to Watch Tennessee vs LSU
• GameDay: Satuday, April 26th
• Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Alex Box Stadium
• Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
• Watch: ESPNU
