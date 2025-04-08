Tennessee Vols Drop in Latest College Baseball Rankings

Volunteer Country

The Vols were the No. 1 team in the country entering the series against Texas A&M, and the latest Top-25 rankings from D1baseball see them take a hit, dropping four spots.

Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) is congratulated by Tennessee catcher Cannon Peebles (5) after hitting a two-run homer against Alabama in game two of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a tough Saturday in an unexpected double-header against Texas A&M. After beating the Aggies (10-0) on Friday night, they dropped both games on Satruday to the Aggies. It was their first SEC Series loss in 12 series dating back to the 2024 national title season.

Now, the Vols are set to host Alabama State on Tuesday evening, looking to bounce back in the midseason matchup before a series against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend.

College Baseball Top-25, Per D1baseball.com

  1. Arkansas
  2. Texas
  3. LSU
  4. Clemson
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Georgia
  8. Oregon State
  9. Florida State
  10. UCLA
  11. Auburn
  12. Alabama
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Louisville
  15. Oregon
  16. North Carolina
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Kansas
  23. Southern Miss
  24. Arizona
  25. Virginia Tech

How to Watch - Alabama State vs Tennessee Baseball

• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SECN+

The Vols have lost just one midweek matchup on the year, a Tuesday night loss to ETSU.

