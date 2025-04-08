Tennessee Vols Drop in Latest College Baseball Rankings
The Vols were the No. 1 team in the country entering the series against Texas A&M, and the latest Top-25 rankings from D1baseball see them take a hit, dropping four spots.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a tough Saturday in an unexpected double-header against Texas A&M. After beating the Aggies (10-0) on Friday night, they dropped both games on Satruday to the Aggies. It was their first SEC Series loss in 12 series dating back to the 2024 national title season.
Now, the Vols are set to host Alabama State on Tuesday evening, looking to bounce back in the midseason matchup before a series against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend.
College Baseball Top-25, Per D1baseball.com
- Arkansas
- Texas
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- UCLA
- Auburn
- Alabama
- UC Irvine
- Louisville
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Oklahoma
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Kansas
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Virginia Tech
How to Watch - Alabama State vs Tennessee Baseball
• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SECN+
The Vols have lost just one midweek matchup on the year, a Tuesday night loss to ETSU.
