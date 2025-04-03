Tennessee Vols vs Texas A&M - What To Expect From SEC Series Matchup

Volunteer Country

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during an NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Vols play host to the Texas A&M Aggies starting Friday for a three-game series. Here's what to expect from this showdown.

At the beggining of the year, the now No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers were the No. 4 ranked team in college baseball. Then No. 1, the now unranked Texas A&M Aggies come to town this weekend licking their wounds, quite literally.

Their all-american star Gavin Grahovac is out for the year, first year head coach Michael Earley has received heavy criticism to start the year due in large part to being the fastest team in modern college baseball history to go from No. 1 to unranked in the polls.

Texas A&M enters the weekend (1-8) in conference play and (14-14) overall on the season. It's been abysmal for a team that had the highest odds preseason to win the College World Series. And they get no break this weekend.

Friday night the Aggies will get the joy of facing LHP, Liam Doyle who's been arguably the best starting pitcher in college baseball.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas

Friday Night - 7 PM ESPNU
Saturday Night - 6 PM SECN+
Sunday Afternoon - 3 PM ESN2

