Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Announce Scheduling Change for Samford Series

The Tennessee Volunteers announced a scheduling change for the weekend series vs Samford.

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee's baseball program has gotten off to a blistering hot start this season as they are currently 4-0 on the season. Tuesday they were matched up against UNC-Asheville where the put up 29 runs in just seven innings. At one point in the ball game, the Volunteers nearly batted around the entire lineup twice in one inning.

Their next opponent on the schedule is Samford which will be played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, and the Volunteers announced there has been a scheduling change due to inclement weather.

Friday and Saturday's games were expected to start at 4 PM and 4:30 PM but both games have been moved to 2 PM due to frigid temperatures. The final game in the series is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday. This weekend's home series will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ for fans to stream

After the Volunteers play Samford, they have another midweek home game the following week against North Alabama and then the team will travel to Houston, Texas for the Astros Foundation College Classic. The Volunteers will play Oklahoma State, Rice and Arizona while they are out there.

