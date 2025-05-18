Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Given Third Best Odds to Win College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers have been given the third-best odds in the nation to win the College World Series.
With the regular season winding down, fans and analysts have begun to prepare for the College World Series, where numerous teams from all across the country will compete for a chance at baseball glory.
The SEC will have an excellent showing in this year's tournament, as nine of its 16 member schools ranked inside the top 25. One team in particular that is predicted to have an excellent show to win it all this year is the Tennessee Volunteers.
According to FanDuel, the Vols currently have the third-best odds to win this year's World Series with +850 odds. The only two schools with higher odds are Arkansas (+500) and LSU (+450).
Tennessee has been on a downward trend as of late after entering the season as defending national champions and a top-5 ranked program. The Volunteers have dropped six straight series and the team's batting average has suffered greatly during this time.
Despite the recent woes, the talent of Tennessee's roster has the team in an excellent position to make a deep run in this year's College World Series.
