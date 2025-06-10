Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Baseball to Host Elite Transfer Pitcher Brady Frederick

Tennessee is set to host East Tennessee State transfer pitcher Brady Frederick.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers, unfortunately, had their season come to and this past weekend against Arkansas, but as expected, Tony Vitello and his staff are already getting busy in the transfer portal. They are set to host one of the top transfer pitchers this week, Brady Frederick from East Tennessee State.

Frederick was named Southern Conference pitcher of the year this season. He posted a 2.67 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 19 walks in 77.2 innings of work. He pitched against Tennessee during the regular season and in 3.2 innings, he allowed two runs and a walk while also adding four strikeouts.

The Volunteers were able to add one of the top arms in the sport from the portal last offseason as Liam Doyle made the move to Knoxville. Now they have their eyes set on yet another big-time arm and with Tennessee earning a visit, they appear to be in good standing.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

