Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Finish Second in Conference by SEC Coaches

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello talks to former Tennessee baseball player Trey Lipscomb during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024.
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team will be looking to defend their national title from a season ago this year. Head coach Tony Vitello has another strong squad despite losing some valuable members from last year's team to the MLB draft. However, according to SEC coaches, Tennessee is not even the best team in the conference this season.

The SEC coaches preseason poll was released on Wednesday and the Volunteers are projected to finish second behind Texas A&M. Arkansas also received more first place votes than Tennessee did but the Volunteers are the team that penciled in at the two spot. Here is how the voting shook out this year:

2025 SEC Coaches Preseason Poll:

1. Texas A&M (10) – 228
2. Tennessee (1) – 215
3. Arkansas (3) – 214
4. LSU (1) – 204
5. Florida (1) – 183
6. Georgia – 165
7. Vanderbilt – 156
8. Texas – 146
9. Mississippi State – 112
10. Kentucky - 102
11. Oklahoma – 101
12. Auburn – 100
13. Alabama – 98
14. South Carolina - 61
15. Ole Miss – 60
16. Missouri – 31

The coaches also voted on All-SEC team honors. Shortstop Dean Durley, starting pitcher Liam Doyle and relief pitcher Nate Snead all received first team honors. Second baseman Gavin Kilen, third baseman Andrew Fischer and outfielder Hunter Ensley all received second-team honors.

Tennessee will start their season on Feb. 14 against Hofstra at home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

