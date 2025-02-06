Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Finish Second in Conference by SEC Coaches
The Tennessee Volunteers are predicted to finish second in the conference according to SEC coaches.
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team will be looking to defend their national title from a season ago this year. Head coach Tony Vitello has another strong squad despite losing some valuable members from last year's team to the MLB draft. However, according to SEC coaches, Tennessee is not even the best team in the conference this season.
The SEC coaches preseason poll was released on Wednesday and the Volunteers are projected to finish second behind Texas A&M. Arkansas also received more first place votes than Tennessee did but the Volunteers are the team that penciled in at the two spot. Here is how the voting shook out this year:
2025 SEC Coaches Preseason Poll:
1. Texas A&M (10) – 228
2. Tennessee (1) – 215
3. Arkansas (3) – 214
4. LSU (1) – 204
5. Florida (1) – 183
6. Georgia – 165
7. Vanderbilt – 156
8. Texas – 146
9. Mississippi State – 112
10. Kentucky - 102
11. Oklahoma – 101
12. Auburn – 100
13. Alabama – 98
14. South Carolina - 61
15. Ole Miss – 60
16. Missouri – 31
The coaches also voted on All-SEC team honors. Shortstop Dean Durley, starting pitcher Liam Doyle and relief pitcher Nate Snead all received first team honors. Second baseman Gavin Kilen, third baseman Andrew Fischer and outfielder Hunter Ensley all received second-team honors.
Tennessee will start their season on Feb. 14 against Hofstra at home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports