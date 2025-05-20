Tennessee Volunteers Set to Play Alabama in SEC Baseball Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers have discovered their opponents for the second round of the SEC baseball tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a struggling end to their 2025 college baseball regular season. They lost five straight conference series, which sent them sliding down the top 25 rankings. However, they still landed a first round bye on the SEC tournament and they now know who they will face off against.
The Volunteers will play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round. Alabama defeated Missouri in the first round on Tuesday. Tennessee faced off against Alabama during the regular series and won the series, despite playing on the road.
The winner of Alabama vs Tennessee will move on to play Texas, the top ranked team in the tournament.
Tennessee will play Alabama on Wednesday at 9:30 AM Wednesday. It will be the first game of the second round. Thursday's game against Texas is currently set for 3 PM.
