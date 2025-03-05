Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs Xavier Baseball Moved Up

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder/outfielder Andrew Fischer (11) calls for a fly ball at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee and Xavier move the first pitch of Wednesday's game up from 6:00 PM EST

Tennessee baseball has once again pushed one of their games up in time due to weather.

Tennessee and Xavier was originally scheduled for 6:00 will now have first pitch taking place at 5:30 PM EST. The objective of this schedule change is to avoid dropping temperatures that is set to take place later this evening.

Both teams agreed to move the first pitch up to get the deal done. Tennessee played yesterday and defeated Radford in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. They have a quick turnaround later today before having a three game series starting on Friday.

Tennessee is still undefeated while Xavier enters the game with a 7-5 record. The Volunteers will have only four more games following the conclusion tonight before they enter conference play.

