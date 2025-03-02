Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Arizona Final Score - Vols Pass Biggest Test

The Vols look like the best team in the country after taking care of Arizona and improving to 11-0.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee catcher Cannon Peebles (5) celebrates after making it home safely at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee catcher Cannon Peebles (5) celebrates after making it home safely at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee capped off a flawless weekend in Houston with a 5-1 victory over Arizona, securing a 3-0 sweep on the trip and remaining undefeated on the season. The win marked the Vols' most impressive victory of the year, as the Wildcats provided their toughest test yet.

Tennessee's offense was held in check early, managing just one baserunner through the first three innings. Arizona struck first in the second, plating a run off an RBI triple. However, the Vols responded in the fourth with back-to-back home runs from Andrew Fischer and Levi Clark, flipping the game in their favor.

The turning point came in the seventh inning when Cannon Peebles blasted a two-run homer, giving Tennessee a comfortable 4-1 lead. Kilen added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single.

The Vols’ pitching was stellar once again. Drew Kuhns, Brandon Arvidson, and Nate Snead combined to keep Arizona off balance, with Snead escaping a jam in the fifth thanks to a perfect throw from Jayden Abernathy that cut down a runner at home. Dylan Loy and Ryan Combs shut the door in the final two innings, securing the win.

Tennessee’s ability to grind out runs late and lean on its deep bullpen showcased why they are one of the most complete teams in the country. With the Houston trip behind them, the Vols will look to carry their momentum into the next stretch of the season.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

