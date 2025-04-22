Tennessee vs Lipscomb: Volunteers Looking to Get Back on Track
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back on track against Lipscomb on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers' ranking took a hit this weekend after a tough series loss to unranked Kentucky. The Volunteers took the first game of the series and then proceeded to lose the next two. It was an uncharacteristic showing from Tennessee at home, and they will look to bounce back this week.
Their first opportunity of the week is against Lipscomb on Tuesday in a midweek matchup. Following Tuesday's game, they will travel to Louisiana for a weekend series against the LSU Tigers. Tennessee enters Tuesday's contest with a 9-1 record in midweek games this season with five of those nine victories coming by double digits. Throughout head coach Tony Vitello's tenure (2018-pres.), the Vols are an impressive 73-11 overall in midweek games.
Tennessee is currently 33-7 on the season and 12-6 in conference play. Tuesday's game will be streamed on SEC Network+. Friday and Sunday's games against LSU will be shown on SEC Network+ and Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPNU.
Tuesday's game against Lipscomb is set to start at 6 PM ET tonight at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Texas
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- LSU
- UNC
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Auburn
- UIC
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Southern Miss
- Ole Miss
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava