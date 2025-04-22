Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Lipscomb: Volunteers Looking to Get Back on Track

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back on track against Lipscomb on Tuesday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday.
Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday. / Photo by Avery Bane/Tennessee Athletics

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back on track against Lipscomb on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Volunteers' ranking took a hit this weekend after a tough series loss to unranked Kentucky. The Volunteers took the first game of the series and then proceeded to lose the next two. It was an uncharacteristic showing from Tennessee at home, and they will look to bounce back this week.

Their first opportunity of the week is against Lipscomb on Tuesday in a midweek matchup. Following Tuesday's game, they will travel to Louisiana for a weekend series against the LSU Tigers. Tennessee enters Tuesday's contest with a 9-1 record in midweek games this season with five of those nine victories coming by double digits. Throughout head coach Tony Vitello's tenure (2018-pres.), the Vols are an impressive 73-11 overall in midweek games.

Tennessee is currently 33-7 on the season and 12-6 in conference play. Tuesday's game will be streamed on SEC Network+. Friday and Sunday's games against LSU will be shown on SEC Network+ and Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPNU.

Tuesday's game against Lipscomb is set to start at 6 PM ET tonight at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings

  1. Texas
  2. Clemson
  3. Oregon State
  4. Florida State
  5. Arkansas
  6. Tennessee
  7. LSU
  8. UNC
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Georgia
  11. Auburn
  12. UIC
  13. Oregon
  14. Oklahoma
  15. UCLA
  16. Arizona
  17. West Virginia
  18. Alabama
  19. Louisville
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. NC State

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball