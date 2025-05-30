Tennessee vs Miami (OH) - NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional
Tennessee Volunteers prepare for their matchup against Miami (OH) in the first round of the Knoxville regional.
The reigning national champs are set to begin their postseason run today as the Tennessee Volunteers will take on Miami (OH) at 6 PM. Wake Forest vs Cincinnati will be the first game for the Knoxville regional.
The Vols are hosting postseason baseball for the fourth time in the past five years and will kick things off against the No. 4 seed in the Knoxville regional, Miami (OH). The Redhawks won the MAC tournament last week to earn an automatic bid into the field.
This will be Tennessee's 15th appearance in the NCAA tournament and its ninth time hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols have won all five of their regionals in Knoxville since the tournament switched to its current four-team regional format in 1999 and are unbeaten (12-0) in their last four home regionals.
Should Tennessee advance out of the Knoxville regional, it would take on the winner of the Fayetteville regional next weekend in a best-of-three super regional.
