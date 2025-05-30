Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Miami (OH) - NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteer's Tanner Franklin (50) pitches as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning national champs are set to begin their postseason run today as the Tennessee Volunteers will take on Miami (OH) at 6 PM. Wake Forest vs Cincinnati will be the first game for the Knoxville regional.

The Vols are hosting postseason baseball for the fourth time in the past five years and will kick things off against the No. 4 seed in the Knoxville regional, Miami (OH). The Redhawks won the MAC tournament last week to earn an automatic bid into the field.

This will be Tennessee's 15th appearance in the NCAA tournament and its ninth time hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols have won all five of their regionals in Knoxville since the tournament switched to its current four-team regional format in 1999 and are unbeaten (12-0) in their last four home regionals.

Should Tennessee advance out of the Knoxville regional, it would take on the winner of the Fayetteville regional next weekend in a best-of-three super regional.

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.

