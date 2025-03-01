Tennessee vs Oklahoma State Final Score - Vols Cruise in Houston Opener
Tennessee baseball is still undefeated after taking care of Oklahoma State.
No. 2 Tennessee continued its dominant start to the season with a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma State, powered by a home run barrage and strong pitching at Daikin Park in Houston.
Gavin Kilen set the tone early, blasting a solo shot in the first inning to give the Vols an immediate lead. He wasn’t done, launching another homer in the third to extend Tennessee’s advantage to 2-0.
The power surge continued in the fourth as Manny Marin and Dean Curley each went deep, pushing the lead to 4-0. Curley later added an RBI groundout in the sixth, providing the Vols with all the offense they needed.
On the mound, Liam Doyle kept the Cowboys in check, racking up strikeouts and limiting their scoring chances before handing things over to the bullpen. Dylan Loy and Tanner Franklin combined for shutdown relief, with Franklin striking out four over his 2.2 innings of work. Oklahoma State managed to break through with solo runs in the seventh and eighth, but closer Nate Snead slammed the door in the ninth to seal the win.
Tennessee’s pitching staff racked up 17 strikeouts on the night, showing once again why they’re among the best in the country. With a mix of dominant arms and explosive bats, the Vols look every bit the part of a team ready to defend their national title.
