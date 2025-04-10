Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford

We take a look at the series preview as the Tennessee Vols head to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss.

Brooks Austin

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during an NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during an NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their first series loss dating back nearly a year of SEC series to the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend.

As head coach Tony Vitello said Saturday night following the double-header losses to the Aggies, the Vols chose a bad day to have a bad day. The Vols now set their sights on the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Vols beat Alabama State 10 to 2 during Tuesday’s midweek and will have LHP, Liam Doyle starting on Friday night vs the Rebels. Doyle is undefeated on the year as a starter on Friday nights.

Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - By The Numbers

Records:
Tennessee Overall: (29-4)
Tennessee Conference: (9-3)

Ole Miss Overall: (26-7)
Ole Miss Conference: (8-4)

Team ERA:
Tennessee: 3.07 ERA (Ranked No. 3)

Ole Miss: 4.63 ERA (Ranked No. 53)

Team Batting AVG:
Tennessee: .317 Batting AVG (Ranked No. 24)

Ole Miss: .292 Batting AVG (Ranked No. 90)

Home Runs:
Tennessee: 80 Homeruns (Ranked No. 2

Ole Miss: 62 Homeruns (Ranked No. 8)

Friday Night’s Game One matchup is set for first pitch at 7:30 on SECN+. Ole Miss currently holds the series lead. Tennessee is (45-51-1) against Ole Miss.

Published
