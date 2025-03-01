Tennessee vs Rice Final Score - Gavin Kilen Powers Vols' Offense to Easy Win
Tennessee baseball is still undefeated after destroying Rice and improving to 2-0 on its Houston road trip.
Tennessee remained undefeated with a commanding 13-3 win over Rice, securing its second victory of the Houston trip and continuing to showcase its dominance early in the season.
The Vols wasted no time taking control, scoring three runs in the first inning without even needing a hit, capitalizing on two Rice errors and a wild pitch. A three-run blast from Levi Clark in the second inning blew the game open, and from there, Tennessee never looked back.
Gavin Kilen stole the show at the plate, delivering a monster performance with two home runs, a triple, and multiple RBIs.
His power surge continued what has already been an incredible series, bringing his total to four homers in Houston. Hunter Ensley also provided key offensive production, driving in runs with timely hits.
On the mound, Marcus Phillips set the tone with a strong start, allowing just one run over five solid innings. He worked efficiently through the Rice lineup, keeping hitters off balance and limiting their scoring opportunities.
The bullpen took over in the later innings, with Brayden Sharp and Nic Abraham handling the middle frames before Michael Sharman and Austin Breedlove shut the door. Despite a brief two-run rally by Rice in the seventh inning, Tennessee never let the game feel out of reach.
