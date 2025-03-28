Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs South Carolina Injury Report

There are many players listed on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs South Carolina in a three-game series

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many players listed on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs South Carolina in a three-game series

Tennessee and South Carolina are set for a three-game series in Columbia. Tennessee is looking to defend their No. 1 ranking on the road for the second weekend in a row. South Carolina will have to battle through some adversity if they look to defeat the Vols in their yearly series.

There are many players on the injury report. Check it out below.

Tennessee Volunteers

• Gavin Kilen (Questionable)
AJ Russell (OUT)
• Alberto Osuna (OUT)

Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Gavin Kile
Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) hits the ball during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and St. Bonaventure at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina

Nolan Nawrocki (OUT)
• Dylan Eskew (OUT)
• Eli Jerzembeck (OUT)
• Riley Goodman (OUT)
• Talmadge LeCroy (Probable)

South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Talmadge LeCro
Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks Talmadge LeCroy (5) bats against the Clemson Tigers during the bottom of the sixth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball