Tennessee vs South Carolina Injury Report
There are many players listed on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs South Carolina in a three-game series
Tennessee and South Carolina are set for a three-game series in Columbia. Tennessee is looking to defend their No. 1 ranking on the road for the second weekend in a row. South Carolina will have to battle through some adversity if they look to defeat the Vols in their yearly series.
There are many players on the injury report. Check it out below.
Tennessee Volunteers
• Gavin Kilen (Questionable)
• AJ Russell (OUT)
• Alberto Osuna (OUT)
South Carolina
• Nolan Nawrocki (OUT)
• Dylan Eskew (OUT)
• Eli Jerzembeck (OUT)
• Riley Goodman (OUT)
• Talmadge LeCroy (Probable)
