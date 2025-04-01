Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech: Volunteers Looking to Continue Dominance
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to continue their out-of-conference dominance vs Tennessee Tech.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off of a weekend series sweep against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They now return back home for a mid-week game against Tennessee Tech. The Volunteers are 28-2 in the season and 8-1 in conference play. They remained the number one team in the country in the latest college baseball rankings.
Tennessee is 18-1 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season and has been one of the nation's best in home games since 2020 with a 172-26 record during that span. UT has posted four consecutive seasons with 30-plus home victories.
A name to keep an eye on is Dalton Bargo. He has been red-hot since the start of conference play. He continued his torrid start to SEC play in Columbia last weekend, leading the team with a .500 batting average and five runs scored while tying for the team lead with six hits in UT's series sweep over the Gamecocks.
The game on Tuesday is set to start at 6 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+. Following the game, Tennessee will get ready to host Texas A&M this weekend, a team they played in the College World Series finals last year.
