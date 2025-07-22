Kirk Herbstreit Says He 'Wouldn't Be Shocked' to See Vols QB Joey Aguilar Do Well
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he 'wouldn't be shocked' to see Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar do well this season.
Not that anyone needs to be reminded, but the Tennessee Volunteers will have a new starting quarterback this season, and the likely option is Joey Aguilar. The UCLA transfer will have to earn the starting job before the season starts, but one college football analyst thinks Aguilar is entering a great situation.
Kirk Herbstreit has been very open about his thoughts on Nico Iamaleava transferring out of Tennessee, and now he has added some comments on what he thinks of Aguilar.
“I’m going to wait to see,” said Herbstreit on the Try That In a Small Town Podcast. “He’s going into a great system. I mean, Josh Heupel puts the quarterback in a spot to be successful with the system that they run, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him do well.”
Herbstreit also mentioned that he expects the Tennessee fan base to have Aguilar's back this season.
“Also, he’s going in with, I don’t want to say nothing to lose. But the expectations are always high at Tennessee, but they’re going to be in his corner. That fanbase is going to be in his corner after Nico kind of left them the way he did,” Herbstreit added.
Heupel has produced some high powered offenses over the years at Tennessee and he is hoping to continue that trend this season. The Volunteers made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history in 2024, and they are hoping to make it two years in a row.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee