Volunteer Country

Kirk Herbstreit Says He 'Wouldn't Be Shocked' to See Vols QB Joey Aguilar Do Well

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he 'wouldn't be shocked' to see Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar do well this season.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kirk Herbstreit talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kirk Herbstreit talks to the media during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he 'wouldn't be shocked' to see Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar do well this season.

Not that anyone needs to be reminded, but the Tennessee Volunteers will have a new starting quarterback this season, and the likely option is Joey Aguilar. The UCLA transfer will have to earn the starting job before the season starts, but one college football analyst thinks Aguilar is entering a great situation.

Kirk Herbstreit has been very open about his thoughts on Nico Iamaleava transferring out of Tennessee, and now he has added some comments on what he thinks of Aguilar.

“I’m going to wait to see,” said Herbstreit on the Try That In a Small Town Podcast. “He’s going into a great system. I mean, Josh Heupel puts the quarterback in a spot to be successful with the system that they run, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him do well.”

Herbstreit also mentioned that he expects the Tennessee fan base to have Aguilar's back this season.

“Also, he’s going in with, I don’t want to say nothing to lose. But the expectations are always high at Tennessee, but they’re going to be in his corner. That fanbase is going to be in his corner after Nico kind of left them the way he did,” Herbstreit added.

Heupel has produced some high powered offenses over the years at Tennessee and he is hoping to continue that trend this season. The Volunteers made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history in 2024, and they are hoping to make it two years in a row.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football