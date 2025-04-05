Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score - Vols Crush Aggies in Natty Rematch

The Vols cruised to an easy win over Texas A&M on Friday night.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during an NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) celebrates striking out a batter during an NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee dominated Texas A&M in the first game of their series, winning 10-0 in a national championship rematch. The Vols threw their second no-hitter of the season in an incredibly impressive pitching performance.

The Vols' offense was explosive, hitting four home runs, including a two-homer game from Andrew Fischer, who blasted a three-run shot in the third inning and added a solo homer in the second.

The game started slowly, with both teams unable to score through the first three innings. Tennessee's pitching, led by starter Doyle, was sharp, with the Vols not allowing a hit until the sixth inning. Fischer's homers sparked a flurry of offense, and Tennessee added a solo shot from Dean Curley and a three-run blast from Hunter Ensley.

Texas A&M's defense struggled, committing errors that allowed the Vols to capitalize. The Aggies made critical mistakes, including a missed tag at second and a wild throw to first that helped Tennessee keep the pressure on. The Vols also benefited from solid pitching, with Doyle working five hitless innings before turning the game over to Caden McCoy and Dylan Loy in relief.

The Aggies couldn't generate any offense, managing just one hit in the game, as Tennessee's pitching and defense remained dominant. Tennessee's 10-0 win sets the tone for the series, showcasing their strong hitting and excellent pitching depth.

With the victory, Tennessee looks poised to continue their strong SEC campaign, and the Aggies will need to regroup ahead of tomorrow's matchup.

