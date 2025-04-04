Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Injury Report: Volunteers Infielder Questionable

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello before a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello before a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The latest injury report news for the college baseball matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M.

At the beggining of the year, the now No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers were the No. 4 ranked team in college baseball. Then No. 1, the now unranked Texas A&M Aggies come to town this weekend licking their wounds, quite literally.

Their all-american star Gavin Grahovac is out for the year, first year head coach Michael Earley has received heavy criticism to start the year due in large part to being the fastest team in modern college baseball history to go from No. 1 to unranked in the polls.

Texas A&M enters the weekend (1-8) in conference play and (14-14) overall on the season. It's been abysmal for a team that had the highest odds preseason to win the College World Series. And they get no break this weekend.

Friday night the Aggies will get the joy of facing LHP, Liam Doyle who's been arguably the best starting pitcher in college baseball.

With that said, here is what the injury report is looking like for Friday's matchup.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Injury Report

Texas A&M

  • Gavin Kash, Out
  • Gavin Grahovac, Out
  • Josh Stewart, Out
  • Shane Sdao, Out

Tennessee

  • AJ Russell, Out
  • Alberto Osuna, Out
  • Gavin Kilen, Questionable

Kilen has been battling a hamstring injury over the last week but could potentially get back onto the field during this series it looks like.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

