Tennessee vs Texas A&M Injury Report: Volunteers Infielder Questionable
The latest injury report news for the college baseball matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M.
At the beggining of the year, the now No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers were the No. 4 ranked team in college baseball. Then No. 1, the now unranked Texas A&M Aggies come to town this weekend licking their wounds, quite literally.
Their all-american star Gavin Grahovac is out for the year, first year head coach Michael Earley has received heavy criticism to start the year due in large part to being the fastest team in modern college baseball history to go from No. 1 to unranked in the polls.
Texas A&M enters the weekend (1-8) in conference play and (14-14) overall on the season. It's been abysmal for a team that had the highest odds preseason to win the College World Series. And they get no break this weekend.
Friday night the Aggies will get the joy of facing LHP, Liam Doyle who's been arguably the best starting pitcher in college baseball.
With that said, here is what the injury report is looking like for Friday's matchup.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Injury Report
Texas A&M
- Gavin Kash, Out
- Gavin Grahovac, Out
- Josh Stewart, Out
- Shane Sdao, Out
Tennessee
- AJ Russell, Out
- Alberto Osuna, Out
- Gavin Kilen, Questionable
Kilen has been battling a hamstring injury over the last week but could potentially get back onto the field during this series it looks like.
