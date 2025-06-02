Tennessee vs Wake Forest - Win or Go Home NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional
Tennessee vs Wake Forest face off in a win or go home matchup in the Knoxville Regional.
The Tennessee Volunteers will face off against Wake Forest on Monday in a win-or-go-home matchup. The Vols lost to Wake Forest Sunday evening by a final score of 6-7, which forced a final game to be played on Monday.
Tennessee took an early 2-1 lead in the third inning on Sunday, but Wake Forest responded by scoring two runs of their own later that inning. They then tacked on two more runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 6-2, but Tennessee tied it up heading into the seventh inning. A bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning though, gave Wake Forest the win.
Wake Forest announced that fifth-year RHP Griffin Green will get the start for them. He has a 2-1 record on the season with a 2.55 ERA in 35.1 innings and 19 walks with 38 strikeouts. He has not started a game this year. Tennessee, on the other hand, has not yet announced who their starter will be.
Monday's game is set to start at 6 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN 2 for those who want to watch. The winner on Monday will move on to face Arkansas in the Super Regional.
