The Volunteers Bolster Their Bullpen With The Addition Of Kennesaw State Transfer Pitcher Bo Rhudy
Tennessee added another pitcher from the transfer portal, landing Bo Rhudy from Kennesaw State, who announced he will be headed to Knoxville. Rhudy is the third addition for the Vols after they added Clay Eddmondson from UNC-Asheville and MIT pitcher Mason Estrada.
Rhudy compiled a 2-0 record this past season with a 3.16 ERA across 37 innings on the mound. He struck out 44 batters and walked five in 21 appearances as a sophomore, with opponents hitting .212 against him. Seven of his 13 earned runs on the season came in two games against West Virginia and West Georgia.
Rhudy was named first-team All-Conference USA and finished with a 0.51 ERA in league games this season.
During his freshman season, he made 19 appearances with two starts and compiled a 3-1 record. He had wins in three consecutive outings. In his first win, he had eight strikeouts, two hits, and zero earned runs. He earned All-Atlantic Sun first team, Atlantic Sun All-Freshman Team, and Atlantic Sun All-Tournament Team.
He’s known for his fastball-slider, which he throws exceptionally well. It is one of his patented pitches that gives batters issues, and that he strikes out with ease.
Rhudy feels a need and adds depth to a Tennessee bullpen that lost Nate Snead, AJ Russell, Tanner Franklin, and Brandon Arvidson. The Volunteers will look to continue to add to its team for the 2026 season.
