Vols Await NCAA Hosting Fate After Shutout Loss to Vanderbilt in SEC Semifinal
Tennessee’s run at an SEC tournament title ended in stunning fashion Saturday, as the No. 8 seed Volunteers were eliminated in a 10–0 run-rule loss to No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in seven innings. The semifinal defeat in Hoover, Alabama, was Tennessee’s first shutout in 59 games this season and dropped the reigning national champions to 43–16 overall.
The Commodores capitalized early and often, collecting 13 hits, all singles—while keeping the high-powered Tennessee offense quiet throughout. Vanderbilt (41–16) advanced to Sunday’s SEC championship game, where it will face No. 7 seed Ole Miss. The Rebels upset No. 3 LSU 2–0 later Saturday to book their spot in the final.
For Tennessee, the focus now shifts to Selection Monday.
The 64-team NCAA tournament field, including the 16 regional host sites, will be announced at noon ET on ESPN2. The Vols are projected to earn a host spot despite the semifinal stumble, with Baseball America ranking them as the No. 14 overall seed and D1 Baseball listing them at No. 15.
After a strong showing in Hoover, including a win over top-seeded Kentucky, the Vols remain firmly in the national conversation. But their road to a potential title repeat will depend on seeding, matchups, and whether postseason play begins in Knoxville or on the road.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement