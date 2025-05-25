Volunteer Country

Vols Await NCAA Hosting Fate After Shutout Loss to Vanderbilt in SEC Semifinal

Vols fall 10–0 to Vanderbilt in SEC semifinal. Tennessee awaits NCAA regional host fate on Selection Monday.

Josh Greer

Tennessee Volunteer players huddle up as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Tennessee Volunteer 10-0 in 7 innings.
Tennessee’s run at an SEC tournament title ended in stunning fashion Saturday, as the No. 8 seed Volunteers were eliminated in a 10–0 run-rule loss to No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in seven innings. The semifinal defeat in Hoover, Alabama, was Tennessee’s first shutout in 59 games this season and dropped the reigning national champions to 43–16 overall.

The Commodores capitalized early and often, collecting 13 hits, all singles—while keeping the high-powered Tennessee offense quiet throughout. Vanderbilt (41–16) advanced to Sunday’s SEC championship game, where it will face No. 7 seed Ole Miss. The Rebels upset No. 3 LSU 2–0 later Saturday to book their spot in the final.

For Tennessee, the focus now shifts to Selection Monday.

The 64-team NCAA tournament field, including the 16 regional host sites, will be announced at noon ET on ESPN2. The Vols are projected to earn a host spot despite the semifinal stumble, with Baseball America ranking them as the No. 14 overall seed and D1 Baseball listing them at No. 15.

After a strong showing in Hoover, including a win over top-seeded Kentucky, the Vols remain firmly in the national conversation. But their road to a potential title repeat will depend on seeding, matchups, and whether postseason play begins in Knoxville or on the road.

