Vols Commit Cade Allen Brings Big-Time Heat from Rural West Tennessee
Cade Allen, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher from South Gibson High School in rural West Tennessee, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about arms in the Class of 2026, and for good reason. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound ace has already committed to the University of Tennessee and ranks No. 9 nationally among pitchers, according to Prep Baseball Report’s latest positional rankings.
In a state loaded with high-end talent, Allen holds the No. 3 overall ranking among all Tennessee high school baseball players. But what truly separates him is his raw velocity. Allen tops out at 95 mph on the radar gun, earning him the fastest fastball in the state, according to Prep Baseball, and placing him in the 99.70th percentile nationally, per Perfect Game's class data.
Allen’s fastball isn’t just hard, it’s electric. The pitch explodes out of his hand with late life, giving hitters little time to react. Verified at 95 mph during a February showcase, his top-end velocity has turned heads on the national circuit.
Despite hailing from a small town, Allen has made a massive impact on the national radar. Scouts praise his mound presence, physical maturity, and competitive fire—traits that mirror Tennessee’s aggressive, high-octane pitching culture.
For the Vols, landing Allen is more than just a pipeline pickup, it’s a statement. With a frame built for durability and a fastball that can light up any stadium, Cade Allen is poised to be the next flame-throwing star in Knoxville.
