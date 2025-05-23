Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee Baseball Player Taunts Texas After Win Over the Longhorns

May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Texas in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee starting pitcher Liam Doyle taunts the Texas Longhorns after their win in the SEC Tournament.

The Tennessee Volunteers faced off against the Texas Longhorns on Thursday in an epic showdown in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The game went to 12 innings and the Volunteers ended up securing the win to advance.

Texas jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after an RBI single in the first and a three-run fourth inning. In the fifth inning, though, the Volunteers came storming back. Cannon Peebles smacked a single that scored two, Dean Curley drew a walk with the bases loaded to plate another and Reese Chapman hit a sacrifice fly to knot the game up at the end of the sixth inning.

The game proceeded to go to extra innings and with two outs in the top of the 10th, Gavin Kilen hit a solo shot to take the lead. An RBI single in the bottom of the inning tied it back up.

The next run wouldn't be scored until the top of the 12th when Kilen came through in the clutch again with a two-run double to give Tennessee the lead and the win.

Following the game, Tennessee players were seen celebrating and starting pitcher Liam Doyle gave the horns down gesture while walking towards his teammates.

Doyle started the game for Tennessee against Texas and went 3.2 innings, gave up 4 earned runs, six hits and struck out five.

Tennessee will now play the Vanderbilt Commodores in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament on Saturday.

Published
