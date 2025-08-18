2027 RB Provides Update on Recruitment
2027 RB Quinterrius 'Moonie' Gipson put on a show during the season opener against South Paulding during the first night of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.
Gipson would finish the night just shy of 200 yards on the ground with multiple scores, one being through the air.
De'Rail Sims, Tennessee's running back coach has been a fan of Gipson's game, and the pair have a nice relationship. Gipson did admit that the conversations multiplied following June 15.
"Alot," said Gipson about how often he has heard from the Vols since mid-June.
"You know, me and Coach Sims, I have a great connection . I talk to him nearly every other day. You know they had their little break, but soon as the break was over, he called me. We don't talk like he's recruiting me; we talk like we're cool."
The pair will have a chance to build upon that bond as Gipson has a visit date in mind as he plans to attend the UGA game.
"Definitely, I have a visit coming up for the Tennessee vs Georgia game. I have not been to a Tennessee game, (but) I heard it's pretty lit," said Gipson.
The Kell (Ga.) student-athlete is looking forward to that visit and wants to continue building with Coach Sims coming down the stretch.
According to Gipson, the Vols are "very high," on his list at the moment and much of that credit is owed to the running backs coach as he understands the busy nature of a high school player.
"We talk, he constantly recruits me. He understands like, if I can't make a call because I'm training or something. He stays on me."
I like how they work their running backs, and how they develop their running back," Gipson added.
Coach Sims has been transparent with the Georgia based running back on what it is that he enjoys the most of Gipson's skill set.
"I'm pretty fast for my size (weighing just under 200 pounds), you know. I can give a blow, I can make a move, I can score, and I'm a playmaker," Gipson detailed.
The Vols are not without competition for the Peach State product as Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Indiana have all been in heavy contact since the contact window fully opened for 2027s back in June.
There is a decision looming as Gipson stated that he plans to make a decision sometime this fall, but there is no date set in stone. There are, however, plans to drop a Top 8 in the very near future.
"You know, I feel like I am ready (to make a decision). I've been thinking about it for a while, and talking with my coaches and my family, so I feel like I've came down to a decision," Gipson said.
"I definitely do have an idea," Gipson finished.
It is safe to say Gipson already has an idea where his decision will take him when the time comes to make the announcement.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters