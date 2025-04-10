49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host former Tennessee Defensive Tackle Omar Norman-Lott for a pre-draft visit per reports.
The Tennessee Volunteers had one of the Southeastern Conference's toughest defenses a year ago. A lot of that defensive success was due in part to the talent they had on the defensive line. Led by potential first-round pick James Pearce Jr, the Vols had were also dynamic on the interior of the defensive line as well.
DT, Omar Norman-Lott, a former Arizona State Sun Devil, finished his college career in Knoxville, Tennessee with the Volunteers.
The 6'3, 315-pound defensive tackle totaled 44 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss of 65 yards, 9.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in two seasons with the Vols. Now, as he enters the NFL Draft, he's a projected top-50 player.
According to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are hosting Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on a top-30 pre-draft visit. He is currently projected to get drafted in Round 2, right around where the 49ers pick at 43.
