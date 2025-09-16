How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
It is no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the offensive side of the football, as we are three weeks into watching what they are capable of, and they look as dangerous as they have under Josh Heupel. There are many different identities that they have, including their wide receiver group, as it is clear who the WR1 option is at this time.
That player being Chris Brazzell, who is in his second season as a Tennessee Volunteer wideout following a very promising start to his college career with the Tulane Green Waves. He was the fourth string wideout last season, but has stepped into a newfound role of being the wide receiver one for this Tennessee Vols team.
The statistics show that he has taken a step up, but we should have seen this coming for quite some time. This is simply due to the fact that there is something in the water in Knoxville that tells us this is going to happen.
It is safe to say, even the most biased fans can agree, Brazzell's season last year wasn't up to par. This is due to many different reasons, but this time around things feel different. This is something that we have seen from the Tennessee receivers for quite some time now. They have been known to have a middle tier/below average season, then turn on the jets the next go around.
We can start by talking about Velus Jones Jr and Cedric Tillman, who both took a step up in their final year with the Vols. Both players needed a step up in their career and that is exactly what happened. This was intriguing because a guy like Jones Jr wasn't someone that seen a lot of success with the USC Trojans, but when he hit his final year one could make the case that he was one of the better wide receivers in the SEC.
Next, take a look at a guy like Jalin Hyatt. Watching his tape from his freshman year, he showed a lot of promise. But when things didn't go his way in the second season he knew there were things that needed to change, and he changed them. He learned from his mistakes and fixed them. That's why he won the Biletnikoff award, not because a single performance (although that Alabama game played a big factor), but because he was able to improve everywhere.
Finally, take a look at Dont'e Thornton. Thornton struggled just as bad as anyone in his first season compared to expectations, but I would go to bat and say he was Tennessee's best receiver last year.
The proof is in the pudding, and there is enough data to believe that Brazzell very well could be like the rest and have one of the better seasons in recent history at the position. He currently sits at 364 yards with 20 catches to his name as well as five touchdowns.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
- 2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
- Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry
- Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
- Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
- Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability Tennessee
- Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
- Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
- 2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory