Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit

The running back went into detail following his Tennessee Volunteers football visit

Caleb Sisk

2027 running back Tre Segarra with the Pat Summitt statue
2027 running back Tre Segarra with the Pat Summitt statue / Tre Segarra
There were multiple players who visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend, as they took on the Georgia Bulldogs. One of the players who made it up for a visit was David "Tre" Segarra. Segarra is one of the better running backs in the country, with a lot of upside to talk about.

Following his visit the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.

"It was a really good time and a great game," said the explosive running back prospect when speaking to Vols On SI following his Tennessee Volunteers visit for the Georgia game.

He then would detail what caught his eye the most this go around, as he has visited the Tennessee Volunteers multiple times.

"Tennessee has a very explosive and fast paced offense and it was great to see in person again."

What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is one of the names that are worth noting on the running back trail for the 2027 recruiting class?

"Tennessee has been one of my top schools and this visits has definitely helped their case."

The talented prospect is hopeful that he can return for what should be yet another important visit.

"I plan of returning but I haven’t got a date yet."

What is next for him following this stage of his recruiting timeline? He provided the breakdown.

"After taking game day visits, I guess the next step for me is official visits and then a commitment at the end of the summer."

