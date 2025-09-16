Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
There were multiple players who visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend, as they took on the Georgia Bulldogs. One of the players who made it up for a visit was David "Tre" Segarra. Segarra is one of the better running backs in the country, with a lot of upside to talk about.
Following his visit the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.
"It was a really good time and a great game," said the explosive running back prospect when speaking to Vols On SI following his Tennessee Volunteers visit for the Georgia game.
He then would detail what caught his eye the most this go around, as he has visited the Tennessee Volunteers multiple times.
"Tennessee has a very explosive and fast paced offense and it was great to see in person again."
What does a visit like this do for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is one of the names that are worth noting on the running back trail for the 2027 recruiting class?
"Tennessee has been one of my top schools and this visits has definitely helped their case."
The talented prospect is hopeful that he can return for what should be yet another important visit.
"I plan of returning but I haven’t got a date yet."
What is next for him following this stage of his recruiting timeline? He provided the breakdown.
"After taking game day visits, I guess the next step for me is official visits and then a commitment at the end of the summer."
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
- 2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
- Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry
- Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
- Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
- Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability Tennessee
- Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
- Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
- 2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory