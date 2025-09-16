Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit
A lot of top prospects were on site as Tennessee football hosted the Georgia Bulldogs in both programs SEC opener, including several of the top in-state recruits.
Local defensive back Jarrell Chandler, who plays his high school football at just a 25-minute drive away from Neyland Stadium at Knoxville Halls, and has had a strong start to his junior season.
He saw his recruiting momentum pick up beginning in the spring, where he added a Tennessee offer, and now made the short trip to see the enviornment on campus for himself.
"It was an amazing environment that was super loud. It was unreal," he told Vols on SI.
With his strong start to the season, he has connected with a plethora of Tennessee Volunteers coaches, including head coach Josh Heupel, defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, and analyst Danny O'Rourke.
"I have connected with Coach Heupel, Coach O'Rourke, and Coach Martinez the most. We have really started to build a realtionship this past couple week."
He capitalized on those budding relationships by getting on campus and taking in an atmosphere of a blue-chip matchup and Tennessee showed well with the local product throughout the entire day and earned some high returns from the defensive back.
"They are at the top of the list," he told Vols on SI.
Jarrell Chandler will be a local prospect to keep tabs on as the recruiting process begins to take the next steps for the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
- 2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
- Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry
- Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
- Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
- Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability Tennessee
- Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
- Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
- 2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory