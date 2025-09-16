Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit

Knoxville Halls High School 2027 defensive back Jarrell Chandler has the Tennessee Volunteers high on his list following a gameday visit this weekend

Shayne Pickering

Halls' Jarrell Chandler at the 2025 KFOA high school football media at Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville, Tenn. on July 11, 2025.
Halls' Jarrell Chandler at the 2025 KFOA high school football media at Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville, Tenn. on July 11, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of top prospects were on site as Tennessee football hosted the Georgia Bulldogs in both programs SEC opener, including several of the top in-state recruits.

Local defensive back Jarrell Chandler, who plays his high school football at just a 25-minute drive away from Neyland Stadium at Knoxville Halls, and has had a strong start to his junior season.

He saw his recruiting momentum pick up beginning in the spring, where he added a Tennessee offer, and now made the short trip to see the enviornment on campus for himself.

"It was an amazing environment that was super loud. It was unreal," he told Vols on SI.

With his strong start to the season, he has connected with a plethora of Tennessee Volunteers coaches, including head coach Josh Heupel, defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, and analyst Danny O'Rourke.

"I have connected with Coach Heupel, Coach O'Rourke, and Coach Martinez the most. We have really started to build a realtionship this past couple week."

He capitalized on those budding relationships by getting on campus and taking in an atmosphere of a blue-chip matchup and Tennessee showed well with the local product throughout the entire day and earned some high returns from the defensive back.

Jarrell Chandle
Hall’s Jarrell Chandler (3) holds the ball up during a TSSAA high school football game between Powell and Halls at Powell High School, Sept. 4, 2025.. Powell defeated Halls. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They are at the top of the list," he told Vols on SI.

Jarrell Chandler will be a local prospect to keep tabs on as the recruiting process begins to take the next steps for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

