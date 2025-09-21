Volunteer Country

AP College Football Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Earn New Ranking Following Week 4

See where the Tennessee Volunteers landed in this week's AP College Football Poll following their week four victory over UAB.

Christian Kirby

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Harmon (42) catches a pass against UAB Blazers cornerback T'sai McDaniel (29) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Harmon (42) catches a pass against UAB Blazers cornerback T'sai McDaniel (29) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In this story:

See where the Tennessee Volunteers landed in this week's AP College Football Poll following their week four victory over UAB.

Week four of the 2025 college football season is officially complete as teams prepare for their next slate of games in hopes of continuing their march to the College Football Playoff. With another week of games in the books, the Associated Press has released its latest rankings.

Three teams inside the top-25 suffered defeats this week, including the 9th-ranked Illinois Illini, who Indiana soundly defeated on the road. The numerous losses have created some movement in this week's rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers were a team that avoided a catastrophic loss however, they earned their fourth victory of the 2025 season on Saturday. The Vols cruised to an easy win over the UAB Blazers. Tennessee will travel to Mississippi this upcoming Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

College Football AP Poll Rankings (Week 5)

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami
  3. Penn State
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas tech
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football