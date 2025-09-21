AP College Football Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Earn New Ranking Following Week 4
See where the Tennessee Volunteers landed in this week's AP College Football Poll following their week four victory over UAB.
Week four of the 2025 college football season is officially complete as teams prepare for their next slate of games in hopes of continuing their march to the College Football Playoff. With another week of games in the books, the Associated Press has released its latest rankings.
Three teams inside the top-25 suffered defeats this week, including the 9th-ranked Illinois Illini, who Indiana soundly defeated on the road. The numerous losses have created some movement in this week's rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers were a team that avoided a catastrophic loss however, they earned their fourth victory of the 2025 season on Saturday. The Vols cruised to an easy win over the UAB Blazers. Tennessee will travel to Mississippi this upcoming Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
College Football AP Poll Rankings (Week 5)
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Penn State
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- TCU
- BYU
