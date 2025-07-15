Arion Carter Heaps Praise On All-SEC Freshman Boo Carter At SEC Media Days
Boo Carter has continued to get quite the praise heading into the 2025 season. Carter was named to the All-SEC Fourth Team by Athlon Sports. He also was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after a breakout year.
On Tuesday at SEC Media Days, Arion Carter talked highly of Boo Carter and his potential.
“A young guy like that who is so explosive that's able to be dynamic on all three phases of the game of defense, special teams and offense. Just being able to have a guy like that that's like a Swiss Army knife, in my opinion, that you can put him anywhere in the field, that's a playmaker,” said Carter.
“It's such a great blessing to have a guy like that that's going to be young, talented and still growing as a player, as a young man who is going to have a great future for us, who is able to make big-time plays for us in big-time games for us. I'm so pleased with where he's headed and the growth of our younger guys and young playmakers. And I'm ready for the season.”
He starred as a freshman for the Volunteers and made a huge impact especially towards the end of the season. Carter started the final five games at the STAR position for the Vols. He finished his freshman campaign with 38 tackles, a sack and an interception. He had one of his best games of the season against rival Florida finishing with a career-high seven tackles and a sack. He also tallied three tackles in the College Football Playoff against Ohio State.
An area where he showed how dynamic he was on special teams. Carter led the SEC in punt return average at 16.5 yards per punt. He was a dangerous punt returner for the Vols in 2024, helping flip the field and set up Tennessee with good field position throughout last season. If he returns back to his special-teams role, it could prove valuable for Tennessee, especially early in the season, with a new quarterback getting acclimated and helping set up easier scoring opportunities for the offense. In a dynamic defense that includes Arion Carter, Jermod McCoy, Bryson Eason, and Omari Thomas, Carter has a chance to establish himself as the guy on the backend and one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2025.
