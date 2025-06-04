Atlanta Falcons James Pearce Named "Best Bet" for NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year
Atlanta Falcons first round selection James Pearce has been listed as a "best bet" to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
The 2025 NFL season is just months away as fans prepare to watch this year's rookie draft class. One of the biggest questions looming over the class is currently which rookies will take home the prestigious Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
According to CBS Sports, Atlanta Falcons EDGE rusher James Pearce is a player who possesses the "best value" to take home the award. Pearce was teh Falcons' second selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and has already created some tremendous buzz around his rookie season.
"Pearce is a sizable, athletic, refined and deceptively powerful outside rusher who demolished the SEC the past two seasons with a cumulative pressure rate over 21%." Wrote CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso. "I've written that statistic like 50 times the past four months, and I'm still astonished by it."
According to Cesars Sportsbook, Pearce's odds to win the award currently sit at +1700 which is just inside the top 110 highest odds. Should the former Vol falsh early in his rookie season with the Falcons, Pearce's odds could climb tremendously.
Pearce and the Falcons will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement