Atlanta Falcons Select Tennessee Vols EDGE James Pearce During NFL Draft

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons selected Tennessee Volunteer EDGE James Pearce during the 2025 NFL draft.

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft kicked off at 8 PM ET on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Volunteers have a handful of prospects that are waiting to hear their name called and the first player just came off the board. The Atlanta Falcons have selected EDGE James Pearce in the first round of the draft.

Pearce was a star player for the Volunteers on defense. He surged onto the college football scene during the 2023 season. During that season, he accumulated 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 28 total tackles. Over his career, he racked up 19.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 71 total tackles.

There was some speculation of whether or not Pearce would go in the first round of this year's draft, partially due to how loaded the EDGE class is this year. However, Pearce's upside proved to be too good to pass up within the first 32 picks.

