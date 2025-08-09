Volunteer Country

Boo Carter Participates in Scrimmage, Availability Remains 'Day-To-Day'

Defensive back Boo Carter was full participant in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage as he works to earn role on Tennessee football team back.

Shayne Pickering

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee football completed an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday morning as the season approaches and a storyline surrounding the program continues to be the potential return of sophomore defensive back Boo Carter and today was a crucial step in the right direction.

Carter has been labeled as a full participant of practice again and was available for the scrimmage played today.

"When we started training camp, there were steps that he had to take to continue to earn his place in the scope of what we are doing as a football team. He has taken those steps and continued to grow. I like what he has been able to do here, in particular the last four days," head coach Josh Heupel told the media.

The young defensive back journey of working himself back toward the field is still ongoing, but he seemingly has been accomplishing taking care of the steps that he needs to for that journey to come to fruition when the season opener vs Syracuse takes place.

The return of Boo Carter would be massive for a coaching staff that is going to have to depend on their defensive unit to lead their football team on Saturday evenings and now being marked as a full participant of practice shows the trust levels in the standout defender are increasing.

"We're taking it day-to-day at this point I guess is the best way to say it," Heupel concluded.

