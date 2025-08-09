Boo Carter Participates in Scrimmage, Availability Remains 'Day-To-Day'
Tennessee football completed an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday morning as the season approaches and a storyline surrounding the program continues to be the potential return of sophomore defensive back Boo Carter and today was a crucial step in the right direction.
Carter has been labeled as a full participant of practice again and was available for the scrimmage played today.
"When we started training camp, there were steps that he had to take to continue to earn his place in the scope of what we are doing as a football team. He has taken those steps and continued to grow. I like what he has been able to do here, in particular the last four days," head coach Josh Heupel told the media.
The young defensive back journey of working himself back toward the field is still ongoing, but he seemingly has been accomplishing taking care of the steps that he needs to for that journey to come to fruition when the season opener vs Syracuse takes place.
The return of Boo Carter would be massive for a coaching staff that is going to have to depend on their defensive unit to lead their football team on Saturday evenings and now being marked as a full participant of practice shows the trust levels in the standout defender are increasing.
"We're taking it day-to-day at this point I guess is the best way to say it," Heupel concluded.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters