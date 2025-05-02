Volunteer Country

Colorado DB, Colton Hood Transferring to Tennessee

Brooks Austin

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) celebrates a play with safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) and Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers were left looking into the NCAA Transfer Portal after the transfer or Jakobe Thomas to Miami. They've now landed Colorado transfer CB, Colton Hood.

The Tennessee Volunteers were a bit more active during the spring transfer portal window than perhaps they invisioned themselves being intering this portion of the offseason. Not only did they lose former five-star QB, Nico Iamaleava to UCLA, they also saw starting defensive back Jakobe Thomas enter the portal as well.

Combine Thomas's exit with the knee injury to Jermod McCoy and the Vols defensive backfield was looking a little thin. Hence why the Vols went to the portal on Friday to add former Auburn CB, turned Colorado Buffalo, Colton Hood. Hood has announced he will be transferring to Tennessee to finish hi college career.

The Vols have star defensive back Boo Carter back for his sophomore campaign. The freshman All-SEC contributor a year ago is expected to get some offensive snaps in 2025 as well.

