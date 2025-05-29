Volunteer Country

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Raving About QB, Joe Milton During OTAs

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) throws the football before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys traded for Joe Milton this offseason and he's reportedly already turning heads during OTAs. Here's what head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to say about Milton.

There are few more talented throwers of the football than former Tennessee Volunteer turned New England Patriot and now Dallas Cowboys QB, Joe Milton. He’s arguably got one of the strongest arms to ever play professional football. Though, through stops at Michigan and Tennessee and now New England and Dallas, arm talent has never been the question for Milton, it’s been accuracy and decision making. 

However, there’s no denying the pure physical traits that Milton possesses. Those traits have already drawn the attention of everyone in the Dallas Cowboys camp, including the head coach Brian Schottenheimer. 

“So excited about Joe. I was excited about Joe before we got him. We all reach out to people that we know. People that you trust, people that have been exposed to said player in college, in different programs, friends that have been around him to this day. … From the time he’s been here. The work ethic is incredible.”

The Dallas Cowboys have started Dak Prescott at the quarterback position for the better part of nine seasons now, dating back to 2016. Now, with Milton on the roster, there are inklings that there could be at least some pressure on Dak to perform. 

In limited action a year ago, Milton passed for 241 yards on 22 of 29 passes, a touchdown, and 0 INTs. As the offseason continues in the NFL, it’s paramount that Milton continue learning the Cowboys system and is prepared for if Prescott were to get hurt. 

Though there were talks about Milton’s abilities during camp, Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys until he isn’t.

