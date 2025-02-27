Detroit Lions Media Personality Shares Honest Hendon Hooker Statement
Former Vols QB Hendon Hooker has had it rough to start his NFL career. Tom Mazaway weighs in on the Lions' decision to turn away from the second-year QB.
Former Vols QB Hendon Hooker has had an unfortunate start to his career as he started his NFL career off with an injury and has been put on the back burner for a QB that was retired.
Hooker was the Detroit Lions backup QB to Jared Goff who had an exceptional season. Hooker had many solid moments when. He had the chance to play however when the playoffs hit the Lions made a franchise-wide decision to sign high school head coach and former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater was retired for less than two years before returning to football. This sparked the attention of many Vols fans who were hopeful for a Hooker trade.
Lions personality Tom Mazaway is disappointed with how the situation unfolded making a strong statement.
“Don't you think they damaged him a little by what they did in the playoffs," Mazaway asked. "I mean, they damaged him. Because teams know. And if you're making this kid your benchwarmer, your emergency quarterback in a playoff game, and your quarterback goes down with a concussion, because Goff was concussed. He was playing concussed the rest of that game. To not bring your [second year] third-round pick in, that's completely healthy, to make him your emergency quarterback that day, that means the only way he would've played is if one of the quarterbacks, either Goff or Bridgewater, would have been ruled out for the game, so by the Lions dissing Hendon Hooker, I don't think he has any trade value. A seventh-round pick, that's all he's worth right now."
Hooker was involved in trade rumors that had him rumored to be traded to the Raiders however that quickly fell through. With the off-season nearing its pick it leaves the question “will Hendon Hooker be traded,” unsolved.
