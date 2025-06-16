Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vol Dont'e Thornton Described as Most Impressive Rookie for Raiders

Former Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton has been described as perhaps the most impressive rookie for the Raiders.

Jonathan Williams

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of players drafted into the NFL this year and one of them was wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round and the selection appears to already be paying off based on the word out of camp.

One of the more impressive things about Thornton is he stands at 6-foot-5 but also ran a 40-yard under 4.4. It sounds like he using those playmaking skills at camp right now and making a splash with his new team.

"This offseason, Thornton has been one of, if not the most impressive rookie for the Raiders," Edwards tweeted.

Edwards continued raving about Thornton as he noted quarterback Geno Smith has already fallen in love with Thornton as well.

"Dont'e Thornton Jr. has seen a lot of reps at outside receiver opposite of Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers," Edwards writes on Raiders.com. "[Thornton] was a constant target for Geno Smith throughout practice, reeling in a highly contested catch in the end zone during red zone period."

Thornton was an explosive playmaker for Tennessee during his time in Knoxville and now it seems like he is continuing that trend.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football