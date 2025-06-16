Tennessee Vol Dont'e Thornton Described as Most Impressive Rookie for Raiders
The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of players drafted into the NFL this year and one of them was wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round and the selection appears to already be paying off based on the word out of camp.
One of the more impressive things about Thornton is he stands at 6-foot-5 but also ran a 40-yard under 4.4. It sounds like he using those playmaking skills at camp right now and making a splash with his new team.
"This offseason, Thornton has been one of, if not the most impressive rookie for the Raiders," Edwards tweeted.
Edwards continued raving about Thornton as he noted quarterback Geno Smith has already fallen in love with Thornton as well.
"Dont'e Thornton Jr. has seen a lot of reps at outside receiver opposite of Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers," Edwards writes on Raiders.com. "[Thornton] was a constant target for Geno Smith throughout practice, reeling in a highly contested catch in the end zone during red zone period."
Thornton was an explosive playmaker for Tennessee during his time in Knoxville and now it seems like he is continuing that trend.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava