Volunteer Country

ESPN Analyst Shares Honest Tennessee Volunteers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Statement

Tennessee and Nebraska is no longer playing. Here is what Pete Thamel had to say.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee and Nebraska is no longer playing. Here is what Pete Thamel had to say.

Tennessee recently received unfortunate news that they were no longer set to play a home-and-home series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.



AD Danny White made it very clear that Tennessee did not play a part in this cancellation which has quickly pointed the fingers at Nebraska who is gradually improving.



So what was the reason for Nebraska canceling this series? ESPN analyst Pete Thamel made an honest statement following the news.

“I think this just comes down to Nebraska just didn’t want to play this series,” Thamel said. “The one piece of empirical evidence we have of this 12-team playoff indicates murky rewards for a tough non-conference schedule. That’s the data set we’re dealing with right now.”



Nebraska playing Tennessee isn’t statistically smart win or lose because it makes their path to the playoffs much tougher.



“Nebraska-Bowling Green is not great college football but I can’t fault the strategy with the evidence we have,” said Thamel.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football