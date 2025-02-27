ESPN Analyst Shares Honest Tennessee Volunteers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Statement
Tennessee and Nebraska is no longer playing. Here is what Pete Thamel had to say.
Tennessee recently received unfortunate news that they were no longer set to play a home-and-home series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
AD Danny White made it very clear that Tennessee did not play a part in this cancellation which has quickly pointed the fingers at Nebraska who is gradually improving.
So what was the reason for Nebraska canceling this series? ESPN analyst Pete Thamel made an honest statement following the news.
“I think this just comes down to Nebraska just didn’t want to play this series,” Thamel said. “The one piece of empirical evidence we have of this 12-team playoff indicates murky rewards for a tough non-conference schedule. That’s the data set we’re dealing with right now.”
Nebraska playing Tennessee isn’t statistically smart win or lose because it makes their path to the playoffs much tougher.
“Nebraska-Bowling Green is not great college football but I can’t fault the strategy with the evidence we have,” said Thamel.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill