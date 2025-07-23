ESPN Claims Tennessee Volunteers Could Make or Break Georgia's Season
ESPN claims that the Tennessee Volunteers could make or break Georgia's season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming into the 2025 college football season with the hopes of making the college football playoffs for the second year in a row. The Volunteers, much like every other SEC team, have a tough conference schedule that they will have to get through first in order to accomplish that.
However, according to ESPN, Tennessee could play spoiler to one SEC team's season and it's when the Georgia Bulldogs come into town within the first few weeks of the season.
"After hosting Marshall and FCS program Austin Peay to start the season, the Bulldogs will play an early SEC road game at Tennessee on Sept. 13," Mark Schlabach wrote. "It will be a significant road test for starting quarterback Gunner Stockton and the offense playing in one of the most intimidating road environments in the SEC. The Volunteers dominated the Bulldogs throughout the 1990s, but Georgia has flipped the script, winning eight in a row and 13 of the past 15 contests in the series. The Bulldogs won each of their past four games at Neyland Stadium by at least 24 points. With a home game against Alabama coming next on the schedule, coach Kirby Smart will be looking for a similar performance at Rocky Top."
With Tennessee being the first conference game on the schedule, it seems unlikely that Georgia could afford an early loss to Tennessee if they want to continue their run of competing for national titles. After the game against the Volunteers, Georgia still has games against Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas remaining on the schedule.
On the flip side, Tennessee picking up an early conference win against Georgia would be good for momentum going into the meat of the schedule.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee