ESPN Predicts Tennessee Volunteers to Lose Quarterback to the Transfer Portal

ESPN has predicted the Tennessee Volunteers to lose a quarterback to the transfer portal.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have recruited the quarterback position arguably better than anyone since Josh Heupel was hired. In the 2026 recruiting class, five-star Faizon Brandon is committed to the Volunteers, and people are already predicting him to cause a shake up in the room.

ESPN's Tom Luginbill ranked the quarterbacks who are participating in the Elite 11 this year based on fit, and Brandon was number one. However, Lugibill also noted that Tennessee would likely lose a quarterback to the portal because of him.

"Though not quite as polished as Nico Iamaleava coming out of high school, Brandon throws a great deep ball, which Tennessee coach Josh Heupel requires from all his quarterbacks," Lugibill wrote. "By the time he arrives on campus, it's likely at least one quarterback currently on the Tennessee roster will have hit the transfer portal."

Joey Aguilar will be out of eligibility after this season, so Lugibill wasn't talking about him. That leaves either Jake Merklinger or George MacIntyre as the potential names to leave the portal. However, both are on Tennessee's roster and could still very well be on Tennessee's roster next year when Brandon joins them.

