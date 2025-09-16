Everything Kelsey Pope Said During His Media Availability on Tuesday
Tennessee football's wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope joined the media to answer some questions concerning the last game against Georgia, and where the unit goes from here.
One of Pope's veteran guys had a phenomenal day, but Chris Brazzell has already let it be known that it means nothing without the team win.
Kelsey Pope on Comfortability Timetable
"Yeah, I don't think that you try to aim for two years. I think anytime you get guys here, I think the goal is (to) try to push them and get them to have an immediate impact, but in reality, it doesn't always work out that way. I think what guys got to make sure they do is, you know, they all come in with goals, I think as long as they set, you know, daily habits, um as long as those guys stay steadfast, I think ultimately they will find success and it's shown in the things we do. I also think that it's a testament to the way we're developing guys here. Um, it'd be easy to say, you know, guys come in (the) transfer portal or high school and they're making plays right away. It'd be easy to say, you know, they were already ready. Um, but you guys can see the maturation, literally. You can see it physically through the years and how guy get comfortable and how they start playing fast, and it's a beautiful process. So, you don't aim for a two-year process. You want to get them in as fast as they can, but I think ultimately you just got to push them and whenever it clicks for them, I think it just happens naturally," explained Pope.
Wide Receivers Performance Impact on Recruits
"Yeah, it's awesome," Pope quickly said.
"I think it just helps the buy-in. Those guys see it, they see the results, they've heard what you said already, right? That's gotten them to this point. That gets them through the game. I think once they see those results, they're bought in. You know, we had a couple conversations this weekend already with some guys that we're in a really good spot with that I think this game is going to help us get over the hump down the road. So, I think as much as you can show those guys, you know, that the things that you're telling them and you're preaching that it's real, it helps them buy-in, and that's the name of recruiting," Pope explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Kelsey Pope had to say.
