Volunteer Country

Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory

True freshman running back Daune Morris shined in Tennessee Volunteers record-breaking victory and could push for a spot in the rotation throughout the rest of the season.

Shayne Pickering

True freshman running back Daune Morris shined in extended opportunity
True freshman running back Daune Morris shined in extended opportunity / Daune Morris
In this story:

The Tennessee football program had a record-breaking day on Saturday with true freshman running back Daune Morris showcasing his explosive cutting ability to reach the end zone and score the final touchdown in a 72-17 victory over local FCS foe East Tennessee State in the first game at Neyland Stadium in the season.

Despite just being a first-year collegiate player in a deep position room, Morris has found ways to stand out in practice and earn opportunities on Saturdays, appearing in both games of the season to this point.

With the game out of reach, the freshman that has earned glowing reviews from the coaching staff, received extended playing time that allowed for him to shine, rushing nine times for 48 yards and the touchdown in the second half.

Morris was one of the best running back prospects to come out of Tennessee in recent memory and now he has the opportunity to put on for his home state.

Daune Morris
Oakland's Daune Morris (17) puts on his State Championship cap after Oakland beat Houston in the Class 6A Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In both weeks to start the season, he has entered the game in the third quarter and seen multiple carries. While De'Rail Sims already holds a strong running back rotation.

Morris has shown he is already pushing to enter the mix and the staff is trying to get him in the game on Saturdays in year one, seemingly promising bright things ahead for the future of the talented tailback at Tennessee.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.